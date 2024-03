Today on Good Day Northern Michigan:

North Central Michigan College professor Scott Ladeur speaks on supreme court ruling regarding Donald Trump. Representative from the Better Business Bureau Katie Grevious warns against cyber scams. Executive Director of the Red Cross in Northern Michigan explains how the community can help those in need for Red Cross services. Lifestyle reporter Rachel Rademacher takes us on the road to the Father Fred Foundation.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Red Cross

Good Day Northern Michigan - Cyber scams

Good Day Northern Michigan - Daylight Saving time

Good Day Northern Michigan - Father Fred Foundation