New welding registered apprenticeship program coming to Northern Michigan

TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Works and JanTec Incorporated have partnered together to bring the region’s first welding registered apprenticeship.

It would provide those enrolled with over 400 hours of educated hands-on instruction. Completion will also include credentials like the U.S. Department of Labor National Journeyworker Certification.

“It’s built in two different paths. One is a on the job path that we provide inside of our our production environment. And then there’s the classroom training path,” Troy Curran, the president of JanTec Incorporated said.

“We focus on the employer demand as far as training and retention and registered apprenticeship is very much focused on retention and training for the region,” Evelyn Szpliet from Northwest Michigan Works said.

