Deputies: 21-year-old from Tennessee tried to enroll at Mason Co. high school to date a minor

MASON COUNTY — Deputies say a 21-year-old from Tennessee tried to enroll at Mason County Central School in order to date a minor.

A school employee alerted the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday after they became suspicious when the man tried to enroll.

According to deputies, they were provided fake names and dates of birth during their investigation before finally learning the Fort Campbell, TN man’s real identity. He reportedly met an MCC student online, then flew from Tennessee to Grand Rapids and traveled to Mason County to meet the victim.

“Although I wished this series of events never unfolded, I couldn’t be more proud of the MCC employees, Deputy Postma, and our detectives,” said Sheriff Kim Cole. “I would strongly encourage parents to have conversations with their children about the dangers of on-line chatting and the sharing of information over the internet or social media platforms.”

Deputies are seeking charges of Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and Furnishing False Information to a Law Enforcement Officer.

The suspect’s name and mugshot will be released pending arraignment.