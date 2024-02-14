New ordinance in Manistee gets rid of bird feeders in the downtown district

MANISTEE — A new ordinance in Manistee now prohibits bird feeders in the downtown district.

The update ordinance was passed on Feb. 6, and now includes birds to the list of animals that cannot be fed downtown. Residences outside the downtown district are allowed birdfeeders that are at least four feet off the ground.

While the city said the change is for the safety of pedestrians and to address littering issues, some business owners disagree.

“Let’s do the right things. I mean, I’d much rather see our our money was spent well elsewhere. There’s no need to be on bird feeders. I think it got to be more personal, you know, than it did about facts,” Jerry Johnson, the owner of Gold and Silver Exchange Manistee, said.

“We get complaints and it kind of came through the ordinance committee. So we look at things when we get complaints, and that was one that council took action on,” Manistee City Manager William Gambill said.

Johnson said they are now moving their business out of Manistee.