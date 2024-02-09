Michigan Association on Problem Gambling warns of gambling problems ahead of Super Bowl

CADILLAC —Many people in Michigan could be betting on the big game, with our state’s fairly new sports betting laws.

An estimated $1.3 billion will be bet on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Michigan Association on Problem Gambling wants you to be aware of the apps drawing you in by giving you “free” money to gamble.

While they say most of the gambling will be fun and safe this weekend, they also want to remind you of any other potential problems.

”Did you bet more than you’d planned on betting when you started your session? And number two, and this is so critical, did you lie about it to somebody? Gambling is a hidden addiction,” said Michael Burke of Michigan Association on Problem Gambling.

If you or someone you know needs help with gambling in Michigan, you can call the Michigan Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-270-7117 for 24/7 confidential crisis intervention and referral to treatment.

You can also visit the Michigan Association on Problem Gambling website here.

