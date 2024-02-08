Your guide to local issues on the primary election ballot

The Michigan primary will be in February this year, and while the presidential candidates are all but officially set, it’s important to register your vote, and to weigh in on local issues. To help voters prepare, here are some of the Northern Michigan ballot items that 9&10 News will be covering.

ALPENA COUNTY

ALPENA PUBLIC SCHOOLS OPERATING MILLAGE PROPOSAL

This proposal will allow the school district to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its full revenue per pupil foundation allowance. This proposal will further renew millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy and restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the “Headlee” amendment to the Michigan Constitution of 1963.

Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Alpena Public Schools, Alpena and Presque Isle Counties, Michigan, be renewed by 17.7769 mills $17.7769 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 6 years, 2025 to 2030, inclusive, and also be increased by .2231 mill ($0.2231 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 6 years, 2025 to 2030, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2025 is approximately $9,743,659 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 levy and a restoration of millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the “Headlee” amendment to the Michigan Constitution of 1963)?

HILLMAN COMMUNITY SCHOOLS OPERATING MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL

This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy.

Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 18.39 mills ($18.39 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Hillman Community Schools, Montmorency, Alpena and Presque Isle Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 4 years, 2025 to 2028, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2025 is approximately $1,894,128 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)?

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY

Local School District

Beaver Island Community School Operating Millage Proposal

This proposal will allow the school district to levy its authorized operating millage rate on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its full revenue per pupil foundation allowance and restores millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the “Headlee” amendment to the Michigan Constitution of 1963. The total operating millage levied will not exceed 15.7908 mills in any year. Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Beaver Island Community School, Charlevoix County, Michigan, be renewed by 15.3905 mills ($15.3905 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 3 years, 2025, 2026 and 2027, and also be increased by 0.4003 mill ($0.4003 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 3 years, 2025, 2026 and 2027, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2025 is approximately $1,675,384 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 levy and a restoration of millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the “Headlee” amendment to the Michigan Constitution of 1963)?

Local School District

Boyne Falls Public School Bond Proposal

Shall Boyne Falls Public School, Charlevoix and Antrim Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Eleven Million Nine Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($11,950,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor for the purpose of: erecting, furnishing, and equipping additions to and remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping the school building; and preparing, developing, improving, and equipping the site? The following is for informational purposes only: The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024 is 2. 70 mills ($2. 70 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a -0- mills net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty-­five (25) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 2.42 mills ($2.42 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $615,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $-0-. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances. (Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)

CHIPPEWA COUNTY

District Library

Library Millage Proposal

Shall the Superior District Library, Counties of Chippewa and Mackinac, Michigan, be authorized to levy annually an amount not to exceed .9976 mill ($0.9976 for each $1,000 of taxable value), of which .4976 mill is a renewal of the millage rate that expires in 2024 and .50 mill is new additional millage, against all taxable property within the Superior District Library district for a period of ten (10) years, 2025 to 2034, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for all district library purposes authorized by law? The estimate of the revenue the Superior District Library will collect in the first year of levy (2025) if the millage is approved and levied by the Library is approximately $1,680,000.

CLARE COUNTY

Gladwin Community Schools Operating Millage Proposal

Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, accept principal residents and other property exempted by law, in Gladwin Community Schools, Gladwin and Clare Counties. Michigan, be renewed by 17.6491 mills ($17.6491 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 11 years, 2025 to 2035, inclusive, and also be increased by 0.5 mill ($0.50 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 11 years, 2025 to 2035, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2025 is approximately $5,649,748, (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 levy and a restoration of a millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963)?

Gladwin Community Schools Bond Proposal

Shall Gladwin Community Schools, Gladwin and Clare Counties, Michigan, borrow the sun of not to exceed Sisteen Million Two Hundred Thousand ($16,200,000) and issue it’s general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefore, in one or more series, for the purpose of: remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping a school building; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for a school building; and developing and improving playgrounds, parking areas, and sites.?

CRAWFORD COUNTY

Intermediate School District

C.O.O.R. Intermediate School District Area Career And Technical Education Proposal

Shall C.O.O.R. Intermediate School District, Michigan, come under sections 681 to 690 of the Revised School Code, as amended, and establish an area career and technical education program, which is designed to encourage the operation of area career and technical education programs, if the annual property tax levied for this purpose is limited to 1 mill ($1.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 10 years, 2024 to 2033, inclusive; the estimate of the revenue the intermediate school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2024 is approximately $3,907,442 from local property taxes authorized herein?

EMMET COUNTY

PROPOSAL SECTION

Township

Fire Station Bond Proposal

Shall the Township of Bear Creek, County of Emmet, Michigan, borrow the principal sum of not to exceed Four Million One Hundred Thousand Dollars ($4,100,000), and issue its unlimited tax general obligation bonds, in one or more series, payable in not to exceed twenty (20) years from the date of issue, to pay all or part of the cost of acquiring, constructing, furnishing and equipping a new fire station, including all site improvements, appurtenances and attachments? If approved, the estimated millage to be levied in 2024 is 0.5152 mills ($0.52 per $1,000 of taxable value) and the estimated simple average annual millage rate required to retire the bonds is 0.4315 mills ($0.43 per $1,000 of taxable value).

GLADWIN COUNTY

Spongy (Formerly Gypsy) Moth Suppression Millage Renewal Ballot Question

Shall Gladwin County continue to levy .75 mills ($0.75/per $1,000.00 of taxable value, on property located in Gladwin County for a period of three (3) years, a renewal millage. This millage would be levied beginning with the 2024 tax year, through 2026 tax levy year (inclusive), which will raise in the first year an estimated $828,221.39, to be used for control of spongy (formerly gypsy) moths within Gladwin County. This levy would be collected on the winter tax bill of 2024, and thereafter. A portion of these revenues may be captured by any applicable Tax Increment Financing Authority constituted under the law.

ISABELLA COUNTY

Authority

COMMUNITY AQUATIC CENTER BOND PROPOSAL

Shall the Mid-Michigan Aquatics Recreational Authority, formed by the City of Mount Pleasant, Charter Township of Union and the Mt. Pleasant Public Schools, borrow the sum of not to exceed Twenty-Five Million Dollars ($25,000,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds for all or a portion of that amount, in one or more series, payable in not to exceed twenty-five (25) years from the date of issuance, for the purpose of:

constructing, equipping, and furnishing a new indoor community aquatic center for public use with year-round access, including a multi-purpose pool that can be used for education, recreation, and competition, and a warmer water therapy and teaching pool to support health, fitness, and rehabilitation?

The estimated millage to be levied in 2024 is 1.18 mills ($1.18 per $1,000 of taxable value) and the estimated simple average annual millage rate required to retire the bonds is 1.00 mill ($1.00 per $1,000 of taxable value). This is expected to result in an increase of $75 in the tax levied on property with a cash value of $150,000 (taxable value of $75,000) for a period of 25 years.

The Recreational Authority is subject to annual independent audits as required by state law.

KALKASKA COUNTY

Intermediate School District

MACKINAC COUNTY

MANISTEE COUNTY

ONEKAMA CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS OPERATING MILLAGE PROPOSAL

This proposal will allow the school district to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance.

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Onekama Consolidated Schools, Manistee County, Michigan, be increased by 1 mill ($1.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 4 years, 2024 to 2027, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2024 is approximately $0 (this millage is to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and will be levied only to the extent necessary to restore that reduction)?

BEAR LAKE SCHOOLS OPERATING MILLAGE PROPOSAL

This proposal will allow the school district to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance.

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Bear Lake Schools, Manistee County, Michigan, be increased by 1 mill ($1.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 4 years, 2024 to 2027, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2024 is approximately $0 (this millage is to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and will be levied only to the extent necessary to restore that reduction)?

KALEVA NORMAN DICKSON SCHOOL DISTRICT OPERATING MILLAGE PROPOSAL

This proposal will allow the school district to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance.

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Kaleva Norman Dickson School District, Manistee, Lake and Mason Counties, Michigan, be increased by 1 mill ($1.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 4 years, 2024 to 2027, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2024 is approximately $0 (this millage is to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and will be levied only to the extent necessary to restore that reduction)?

MISSAUKEE COUNTY

Intermediate School District

MONTMORENCY COUNTY

OGEMAW COUNTY

Intermediate School District

OSCODA COUNTY

OTSEGO COUNTY

PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY

ROSCOMMON COUNTY

Roscommon County Spongy Moth Suppression Program Services Millage Proposal

Shall the tax limitation on General Ad Valorem Taxes within the County of Roscommon imposed under Article IX, section 6 of the Michigan Constitution, be increased by 0.2500 mill (.25 cents per $1,000.00 of taxable value) for 4 years, 2024 through 2027 inclusive, for the support and overall operations of the Roscommon County Spongy Moth Suppression Program, and shall the county be authorized to levy such increase in millage for said purpose, which will raise in the first year an estimated $ 410,557.52?

Intermediate School District

