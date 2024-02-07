Good Day Northern Michigan, Wednesday Feb. 7

The Detroit Zoological Society does great conservation work in Michigan to protect native species from dissappearing habitats, invasive species, climate change and more.

Their new director of conservation, Dr. David Dimitrie, talks about his new role and what it means to be back to his home state.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Steven Bucci 2/7

Congressional gridlock is affecting issues here and abroad. What happens on Capitol Hill will impact wars in Ukraine and Gaza, air strikes in the Middle East, and nuclear threats from our enemies.

Our friend Steven Bucci, a former green beret and advisor to defense secretary Donald Rumsfeld, helps us make sense of it all.