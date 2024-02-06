Traverse City crews tear down building at Union Street Dam Park for FishPass Project

TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City crews were out at the Union Street Dam Park on Tuesday for a building demolition.

The demolition happened on the future site of a major undertaking by the city. The small structure located on the south side of the dam was torn down on the anticipated site of the city’s FishPass Project.

The Traverse City Fire Department got some final use out of the building for training purposes.

Demolition wrapped up around 2 p.m.

“The process that you take to do something like this do an analysis of the whether there’s lead and whether there’s a asbestos if there’s any asbestos that has to be removed and start tearing it down,” Mark Jones, the City of TC Street Department Superintendent, said.

The FishPass Project is slated to begin this spring.