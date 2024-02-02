Emmett Co. man arrested for beating up his 71-year-old dad, deputies say

Jacob Alexander Nappo

EMMETT COUNTY — The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office said a Carp Lake man has been arrested for assaulting his father.

On Jan. 28 at 6:29 a.m., Emmet County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an assault complaint on Paradise Trail in Carp Lake Township, according to Sheriff Pete Wallin.

The investigation revealed that the victim of the assault, Paul Carmine Nappo, 71, of Carp Lake, was allegedly assaulted by his son, Jacob Alexander Nappo, 32, also from Carp Lake, deputies said.

Advertisement

Jacob Nappo allegedly assaulted his father with numerous weapons at their residence, deputies said.

Paul Nappo was taken to McLaren by Emmet EMS for treatment of his injuries, and Jacob was taken to McLaren NMH by Deputies for possible hypothermia, deputies said.

On Jan. 30, the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office issued a five-count felony warrant for Jacob Nappo, and he was arrested on Feb. 1 and arraigned in the 90th District Court.

The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, LTBB Police and Emmet EMS.