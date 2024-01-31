Good Day Northern Michigan, Wednesday Jan. 31

Little Traverse Bay Humane Society’s annual Rock Out for Rescue, a dueling pianos party, is Saturday, Feb. 3.

Carol Giles from the humane society tells us more about the event and highlights some of the pets currently up for adoption.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Leadership

For young athletes, having a role model can be critical to their success.

Advertisement

Dr. Joe Hoedel, CEO of Character Development & Leadership, tells us how mentors and leaders can have a positive impact.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Jack Segal 1/31

President Joe Biden says he has decided how to respond to the killing of three American service members in Jordan. However, he needs to balance an appropriate response with avoiding any escalation.

Retired diplomat Jack Segal, a Northern Michigan local, talks about the rising conflict in the Middle East and the attacks on American troops.