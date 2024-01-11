Charlevoix Co. man convicted of sexually abusing child for close to a decade

Stace Ryan Smith

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY — The county prosecutor says Stace Ryan Smith, from the Petoskey and Boyne City area, was convicted of criminal sexual conduct on Jan. 10.

Smith sexually abused a child from the age of 7 to 15. Evidence was also presented that Smith had sexual assaulted another child multiple times when they were 9-10 years old.

According to the prosecutor, both victims came forward many years later. This is sadly common, as children often fear consequences if they come forward or aren’t even aware what’s happened is abuse.

This can make it harder to convict suspects due to lack of DNA, video and other evidence, which was the case in the charges against Smith. Despite that, the jury found enough evidence to confirm that he was guilty.

He was convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct – First Degree and Criminal Sexual Conduct – Second Degree. Smith will be sentenced on Feb. 16.