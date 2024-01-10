The fight over ethics intensifies as artificial intelligence quickly changes the world

As the drama settles over leadership changes at AI lab OpenAI, valued at over $29 billion, social entrepreneur and thought leader Nicole Gibson, author of Legacy Disorder, joins us on Good Day Northern Michigan to offer insight on this saga that she believes reveals deeper issues around immature and reactive leadership in the tech industry.

Gibson contends that the volatile decision-making unfolding publicly at OpenAI reveals that some of the tech industry’s most powerful men are making hugely consequential leadership choices based on ego and emotion, rather than ethical responsibility. She argues that rash decisions made to satisfy personal power struggles could have devastating implications for humanity down the line if the leaders behind world-changing technology lack maturity and morals.

Gibson argues that the very public power struggle between OpenAI’s founders is indicative of an industry blinded by ego and obsessed with profit over ethical responsibility. She believes that the future of humanity depends on evolved, compassionate, and diverse leadership that thinks beyond reactionary self-interest.

With OpenAI on the cutting edge of artificial general intelligence, Gibson warns that the leaders charting this course cannot afford emotional immaturity or primitive tribalism. Their decisions impact humanity for generations to come. She contends that with sophistication of thinking must come sophistication of character in order to wield such influence ethically.

Nicole Gibson is an acclaimed social entrepreneur. Leading the global “Love Out Loud”movement, she’s also the creator of the upcoming inTruth Technologies app to help individuals regulate their emotions. Venturing into Silicon Valley with pioneering biotechnologies and having made significant impacts in Australia’s health and education as the youngest Commonwealth Commissioner for Health, she’s also the author of “Legacy Disorder.”