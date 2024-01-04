Michigan DNR offering chance to win ‘master angler patch’ by sending in your biggest catches of 2023

CADILLAC — The Michigan DNR wants to help you brag about you reeling in your big fish from last year.

It’s a chance to show off your catch of the year, and to put it in the state record books.

You have until next Wednesday to send in a picture of your fish and it’s measurements from 2023 to get this master angler patch. It’s part of their Master Angler Program, where they measure 45 species to see who gets top honors for the year, and to see if any records are broken.

Advertisement

You have to measure your fish from the tip of the nose to the tip of the tail in a straight line.

If you would like to send in your catch or see past records, click here.