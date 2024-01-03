‘South Park’ and ‘Beakman’s World’ voice actor Eliza Schneider tells us about her journey

Eliza Schneider has has a successful and versatile career in the entertainment industry, getting her start on the educational show “Beakman’s World” then transitioning to voice-over work such as her stint on the hit animated show “South Park” where she voiced a number of the female characters.

We sit down with Eliza to discuss her career journey and how she pivoted to offering dialect coaching to a number of top performers and her unique skills as a dialectologist which has lead to an extensive dialect database project to preserve the nuances of human speech. Her current project the “Freedom of Speech” podcast combines Eliza’s love for dialects, storytelling, and exploring a regions culture.

For more information on Eliza’s career visit her career page. To listen to her podcast “Freedom of Speech” click here.

Advertisement

Eliza Schneider







