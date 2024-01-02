Crystal Mountain promoting safety with fun activities, deals for National Ski Area Safety Month

BENZIE COUNTY — It’s National Ski Area Safety Month and Crystal Mountain will have some fun activities and deals going on to help promote safety.

People who participate in one of their riding lessons will receive $10 off a future lesson, $5 off a tuning package, 10% off a helmet purchase and $100 off a demo gear sale.

To add to the fun, ski patrollers will be doing pop quizzes in the lift lines on the skier responsibility code.

“Safety is always job one for us on the slopes, we sort of take this time to really promote awareness, education to all of our skiers and riders on the Hill, sort of the rules of the road, which includes the skier responsibility code so we can all enjoy our time out there,” Karyn Thorr, the COO for Crystal Mountain, said.

You can also win free hot chocolate or coffee if you answer correctly on a quiz.