Good Day Northern Michigan, Friday Dec. 29

After 21 years at the Pure Michigan marketing campaign department, Dave Lorenz is retiring.

Dave tells us how the tourism industry has changed and the work he will continue to do with the state travel bureau.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Pavilions

The Grand Traverse Pavilions are an excellent residence for aging Northern Michiganders, and it’s right next door to Munson Medical Center.

Advertisement

Director David Hautamaki tells us more.

Good Day Northern Michigan - BACN

Folks in Benzie and north Manistee County have a new option for food, clothing, and financial assistance.

Benzie Area Christian Neighbors is expanding service hours in 2024, and BACN executive director Sarah Lee Sullivan tells us more.