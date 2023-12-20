Good Day Northern Michigan, Wednesday Dec. 20

A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order barring removal of a memorial to confederate soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery.

Site work to remove the memorial had begun Monday before the restraining order was issued. Currently, the memorial remains in place on cemetery grounds.

Gary Huey is a history professor at Ferris State University, who joins us to talk about the historical significance of the statue and the fight over its removal.

Good Day Northern Michigan - North Country Trail

The North Country Trail stretches from upstate New York to North Dakota, running through Northern Michigan on its way.

The trail is now officially part of the National Park Service! Andrea Ketchmark, who helps maintain the trail, talks about this amazing announcement.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Gifting pets

It’s tempting to surprise a loved one with a pet during the holidays, but there are serious considerations to make before jumping into pet ownership.

Animal behaviorist Ellie Leaks give us some expert advice on why waiting might be a better choice.

