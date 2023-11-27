Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Beautifully renovated home in Traverse City

We’re checking out a beautifully renovated home with some fantastic features and plenty of elbow room this week on Amazing Northern Michigan Homes.

From the moment you walk through the doors of this amazing home, you[’ll see the beautiful results of a remodel, and one stunning room you’ll want to focus your attention on is the main floor master suite and its spa-like master bath.

Another highlight on the main floor is the kitchen where you can find top of the line appliances, granite countertops and a walk-in pantry.

The second floor holds four more spacious bedrooms, most of which have ensuite bathrooms. You can also relax in the theater room, or work on a craft project in the second laundry room.

This extraordinary home is located in the Slabtown neighborhood and is just a short walk to all the best that Traverse City has to offer.