Meijer in Traverse City has started Black Friday sales early but there’s some offers that will only last until November 25th.

Meijer has Columbia Pike Lake OmniHeat Puffer Jackets that are on sales with savings up to $160! You’re also able to save up to 70% off on various sweaters, sherpas, and puffer vests.

There will be many other sales in their departments but another huge focus on Black Friday weekend is Small Business Saturday.

Slip Vintage in Traverse City will be having many sales and deals for their vintage accessories, denim, and more.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are visiting stores in Traverse City hearing all about their great deals.

On The Road: Northern Michigan Stores Launch Black Friday and Small Business Saturday Deals-6:45

