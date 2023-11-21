Brewvine: Checking out what’s new at The Filling Station Microbrewery in Traverse City

If you’re looking for good food and beer, then you’re on the right track to success.

We’re taking you to The Filling Station Microbrewery in Traverse City, where we’ve got something new to try.

Fresh off the canning line is a new favorite, and it’s called the T Bar. It’s The Filling Station’s wintery take on one of their summertime IPAS.

The T Bar is also a tasty way to give back to the community since drinking a pint of T Bar and Piper’s Porter helps The Filling Station support local organizations like the Cherryland Humane Society by giving them a portion of the profits.

The Filling Station has switched from their summer inspired suds to some of their darker ales and stouts for the winter, but you can still find plenty of variety on tap. And while the beer is cold, out on the platform guests will stay nice and warm even in the middle of winter.

