Good Day Northern Michigan, Wednesday Nov. 15

November is Homeless Awareness Month, and this year’s theme is “we all have a role in ending homelessness”.

Ryan Hannon works around the clock bringing awareness to the issue as part of the Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Ask-A-Nurse

Munson Healthcare wants to make sure you can get your medical questions and concerns addressed 24/7.

Megan Brown from Munson tells us more about their Ask-A-Nurse hotline and other news.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Ripple

Ripple is a film about six passionate girls who go on a fly fishing adventure of a lifetime to Beaver Island. On this trip the girls break barriers and show everyone that women are capable of anything when it comes to outdoor sports.

Parker, Emme, Joanie, Natalie, Marlayna and Aliyana, along with their instructors Nathan and Maggie, are here to tell us all about their amazing journey.

You can see the film on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. Click here to get your tickets.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Priority Health

It’s Wellness Wednesday, and we’re talking about diabetes. Over 20% of Michiganders over the age of 65 have diabetes, which means preventing and managing this chronic condition is extremely important.

Dr. David Rzeszutko, Vice President of Medical and Clinical Operations for Priority Health, tells us more.