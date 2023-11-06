Munson’s free Ask-A-Nurse hotline expands to 24/7 service

Munson Healthcare announced that its “Ask-A-Nurse” hotline is expanding to 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

The health system began the service in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic as a way to provide the most relevant and latest information about COVID-19 to residents and visitors to the region. Since the launch, hotline nurses have taken more than 100,000 calls.

“Oftentimes people don’t know where to go for care. Our expert nurses will be available to help determine the best place to seek care – whether that’s emergency care, urgent care, virtual care or primary care – day or night,” said Bonnie Kruszka, DNP, ENP-BC, FNP-C, RN, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer for Ambulatory Services.

The Ask-A-Nurse program is staffed by registered nurses that provide self-care guidance, assess caller symptoms and conditions, help callers determine where to go for care or find a primary care provider.

The service is free, and no insurance is required. You can call the Ask-A-Nurse line at 231-935-0951 or submit an online question at munsonhealthcare.org/askanurse.