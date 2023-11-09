Presque Isle Township Fire Department launches Ambulance service

PRESQUE ISLE — An emergency ambulance service is coming to the residents of western Presque Isle thanks to a new service implemented by the Township.

The upgraded, township-run service will be staffed by paid-on-call and volunteer Medical First Responders, Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) and paramedics. Based at the townships US 23 fire station, the provided service will cover the US 23 corridor along eastern Long Lake and western Grand Lake. The East Grand Lake Fire Department already provides such service to the eastern portion of the community.

Since its establishment in 2016, the Presque Isle Township Fire Department has provided EMS, first responder and rescue services. Ambulances traveled from 15 miles away, resulting in longer response times. The ambulance vehicle, funded through American Rescue Plan Act funds and township dollars loaned from the fire district fund, does not place additional tax burden on the citizens.

The vehicle previously served in Missaukee County, and was purchased at about 1/3 the cost of new. An agreement with Alpena will provide for Advanced Life Support intercept service when advanced care is needed enroute to the hospital.

Additionally, federal regulations allow the Township to bill patients’ insurance directly, but write off any charge to the resident, as they already pay for the service through their taxes. Non-residents will be billed rates established by insurers and set by the Township annually. The department does not charge for lift assists or patients who are treated at the scene but not transported to the hospital.

Firefighters spent the last month updating their transport skills. Training is facilitated by licensed EMS Instructor-Coordinators on the departments staff, Stryker representative Becky McKim, and support from the Northeast Michigan Medical Control Authority and Michigan Rural EMS Network. Presque Isle firefighters will carry five medications, and some advanced airway tools to help stabilize patients in serious emergencies. Plans are underway to add 12-lead EKG capability with transmission to the hospital to allow for faster cardiac care upon arrival at MyMichigan Alpena Hospitals new Cath Lab.

The new ambulance service will go live at the Presque Isle Township Board meeting, 4 p.m. on Nov. 13.