Free Wills and Powers of Attorney for Veterans offering free wills and powers of attorney for veterans

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — A Northern Michigan organization of attorneys will be getting together to help veterans with something we don’t always like to talk about, but it’s necessary.

Next month, on Veteran’s Day, the Grand Traverse-Leelanau-Antrim Bar Association (GTLABA) will be hosting their “Wills for Veterans” event.

Volunteer attorneys will be on hand to help veterans draw up wills, free of charge. The documents are necessary for everyone to tell their loved ones what they want to do with their assets, their cremated remains or bodies after they pass away.

This event is also a chance for area attorneys to give back to our heroes.

“This is just part of my professional service. I figure, if you’re a lawyer, you’re dedicated to service to the public and there’s no greater service to our country than what our military does,” said Lawrence La Susa, a Traverse City Attorney and GTLABA member.

Munson will also be on hand to help veterans with healthcare powers of attorney.

The event is on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, from noon to 5 pm at the Traverse Area District Library on Woodmere Avenue.

Veterans will need to bring I.D. and proof of service. An RSVP is appreciated.

For more information, click here.