Outdoor Adventures in the Cadillac Area

Fall and winter outdoor activities in Cadillac have begun or will begin pretty soon!

Caberfae Peaks Resort in Cadillac has exclusive areas for fall color scenery and special deals going on right now for fall golf.

The resort will soon begin preparing for ski season come mid November if temperatures permit with their brand new snow guns!

Advertisement

Other areas in Cadillac like the Pine River, make great outdoor activities for this fall and winter as well.

Pine River Paddle sports is still offering fall paddling tours with great closeup views of fall colors and nature along the Pine River.

There will also be winter adventures on the Pine River with exclusive winter rafting!