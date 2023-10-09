Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Beautiful wood, stonework found in this home on Old Mission Peninsula

Expert and careful craftmanship can be found throughout the exterior and interior of this home on Old Mission Peninsula in Traverse City.

In fact, this incredible five bed, four and a half bath home clocks in at just over 4,700-square feet with great living spaces and beautiful wood and stonework.

You’ll find more of the beautiful stonework worked into the island in the large, chef’s kitchen, along with custom cabinets, granite counter tops and professional grade appliances.

The upper floor has two en-suite bedrooms and a cozy loft that overlooks the great room while the lower level is perfect for guests with two more bedrooms, it’s own laundry and living space.’

It’s position on the peninsula puts you in close proximity to all the incredible, old mission wineries and is just a short drive to downtown Traverse City.