New Michigan National Guard hangar planned in Alpena

ALPENA — On Friday, Michigan National Guard officials said that, along with state officials, they will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a new hangar at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC).

The new hangar will replace an aging legacy facility dating to the 1950s, providing secure space to support 5th Generation Fighters and positioning the Alpena CRTC, one of only four CRTCs in the Air National Guard, to deliver training support well into the 21st century.

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, who will be in attendance, secured $23 million in federal funding for the project through his role on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Advertisement

“The Alpena CRTC provides critical training to not only Michigan’s National Guard personnel, but also U.S. service members and our partners across the world,” said Peters.



