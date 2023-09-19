Events and resources available to help prevent veteran suicide

In recognition of Suicide Prevention Month, 9&10 News is focusing on one of the leading causes of death among veterans.

The Saginaw V.A., which also covers all of Northern Lower Michigan, is offering veteran suicide prevention events and resources all month long to help.

An average of 22 vets commit suicide every day, with a large number of those coming within three years of leaving military service, with the transition back to civilian life being a difficult process.

“The things we can do as a community to better welcome veterans back home is by having different kinds of events, just chatting with them, talking with them, inviting them over to dinner, dropping off dessert, shooting them a text message, asking them how they’re doing and acknowledging that this a tough transition for them,” said Wendy Schultz, V.A. Suicide Prevention Manager.

