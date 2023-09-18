Homeowners and communities encouraged to check septic systems this week

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has designated this week as ‘Septic Smart Week’.

Homeowners and communities are being encouraged to properly care for and maintain septic systems.

If not maintained, failing septic systems can contaminate groundwater and harm the environment, by releasing bacteria, viruses, and household chemicals and other pollutants to local waterways.

Proper septic system maintenance protects public health, the environment, and saves the homeowner money through avoided costly repairs.

More than 1.3 million homes in Michigan depend on septic systems to treat wastewater.

For a list of tips on how to maintain your septic system, you can check out EGLE SepticSmart Web site or the EPA SepticSmart Web site.