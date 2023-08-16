Local political science professor breaks down Trump’s 4th indictment

Former President Donald Trump received his fourth indictment related to efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, this time out of Fulton County, Georgia.

This indictment is unlike any of the others, so we want to take a deeper look.

To do that, we welcome political science professor Scott Ladeur from North Central Michigan College.

RELATED: Trump indicted in Georgia over 2020 election meddling, 4th criminal case against him

RELATED: Local political science professor explains the details behind Trump’s 3rd indictment