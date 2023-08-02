Political Science professor explains the details behind Trump’s 3rd indictment

History is being made as former President Donald Trump gets his third criminal indictment.

This third indictment highlights the claimed attempts he had made in 2020 to stay in office. Despite the criminal charges he faces, the former president denies any wrong doing.

To add to the perspectives on the situation, we ask Dr. Scott Ladeur from North Central Michigan College about what the indictment means for Trump and what it means for the 2024 election.





Read more about Trump’s indictment here, including the official indictment document.



