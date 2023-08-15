MVAA names 62 veteran-friendly schools

The transition from the military to an academic or trade school setting isn’t always easy, but the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency can help ease the process.

One of the ways they do that is by recognizing veteran friendly schools.

The MVAA has 62 of them on this year’s list and ranks them by the level of service they give to veterans: gold, silver and bronze.

Several of the schools on the list are right here in Northern Michigan, including North Central Michigan College, Ferris State University, Lake Superior State University and West Shore Community College.

The MVAA’s director, Adam Hollier, said the schools on the list participate in their Veteran Friendly Schools program.

“These schools really prioritize taking care of those who have decided to serve. They make it easier for tuition programs. There are tuition reimbursements. They often have counselors that are uniquely able to provide services for that individual student,” Hollier said.

The MVAA hopes to get more schools into its Veteran-Friendly Schools program.

To see the list of schools they’re recognizing, click here.