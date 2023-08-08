Over $6,000 donated to Generations Ahead through Cash in on Kindness Program

Turtle Creek Casino donated money again for their Cash in on Kindness Program.

Just over $6,000 went to Generations Ahead, a non-profit organization that helps young parents through teen pregnancy. They provide assistance with high school education, building relationships and gaining independence.

“Many of our young families come from from families themselves that don’t have a lot of support or a lot of ability to provide that assistance. And so we really step in and we provide the kind of parenting almost that you would want for your own child,” Marjie Rich, the executive director of Generations Ahead, said.

Generations Ahead says the money will go toward empowering the youth they support.

For more information on the organization and how to donate, click here.