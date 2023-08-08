Join expert Jack Segal for a talk on the past and present danger of nuclear war

One topic that’s been getting a lot of buzz lately is nuclear weapons.

Aug. 6 and 9 are the dates atomic bombs were dropped on Japan. Fast-forward to now, and we’re still dealing with the threat of nuclear war from North Korea and Russia.

Former State Department diplomat and expert Jack Segal is hosting a presentation Tuesday night at the Traverse Area District Library to talk about the threat of nukes.

You can attend “From Oppenheimer’s ‘A-bombs’ to Hypersonic Missiles: A Brief History of Humanity’s Pursuit of Global Armageddon” from 6 to 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8. Click here for more information.

