The Veterans for Peace “Golden Rule Peace Boat” first set sail to oppose nuclear testing in 1958. 65 years later, it’s hitting the water again on Grand Traverse Bay.

The boat will visit Traverse City on Aug. 22 and 23. It will kick-off a series of local events to raise awareness about the growing danger of nuclear war and to build support for the abolition of nuclear weapons

Helen Jaccard from Veterans for Peace joins us to talk about their mission.