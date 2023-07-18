Recognizing depression in your child and having that tough conversation

As a parent, we all want our kids to be happy and to find the good in everything.

But sometimes, it can be tough to tell when they are just sad or something more is going on.

That’s why the Michigan chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is talking to Northern Michigan parents about how to recognize signs of depression in their kids.

Jane Trestain from the AFSP joins us with tips on having that conversation with your children.

