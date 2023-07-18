2 boys and their mom saved after they start struggling in waters at Stearns Beach

The Ludington Police Department said Tuesday that two boys and their mom were rescued after struggling in the water near the north breakwater at Stearns Beach.

At 12:46 p.m. on Monday, Stearns Beach first responders were called to the beach for a report of several people struggling in the water near the north breakwater.

Two Hudsonville boys, ages 7 and 10, were rescued by four people who were walking out on the breakwater, police said. The boys’ mother, a 39-year-old Hudsonville woman, also needed to be rescued after she went in the water after the boys, police said.

No injuries were reported among those rescued, but the mom was taken to Corwell Ludington Hospital, where she was treated and released.

Ludington Police Department issued a special thank you to the four who saved the family: Eric Rottman, Chelsea Rottman, Frank Schwartz and Megan Styf. Eric Rottman is an off-duty Paw Paw police officer, officials said.

Responding agencies include Ludington Fire, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, LIFE EMS and Ludington Police Department.

The Ludington Police Department would like to remind residents and visitors about the hazards associated with swimming near breakwater structures and the importance of observing the no swimming area boundaries. It is especially dangerous to swim next to breakwater structures during rough conditions.



