Police step up Torch Lake patrols despite smaller Torch Fest turnout

The Fourth of July festivities are in full swing on Torch Lake in Antrim and Kalkaska Counties.

The Antrim County Sheriff’s Office said although it’s been a busy week, Torch Fest did not bring out as many people as in recent years.

“Torch Fest in Antrim County here has been mild than the past year’s we’ve experienced. We’ve see a lot of boaters in the sandbar, a lot of families are having a great time out there,” Undersheriff Kevin Hoch explained.

Undersheriff Hoch, said this year’s Torch Fest was, “just like any other weekend,” with only a third of the people they were expecting. However, the smaller crowd didn’t seem to bother one family visiting from downstate. Mike McKay and his family said they had to come back after visiting Torch Lake for the first-time last year.

“I’ve heard a lot about it, finally got to experience it, and it’s a pretty cool experience,” McKay admitted.

Marine deputies with Antrim and Kalkaska counties along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and state police are re-patrolling the water to make sure everyone celebrates responsibly.

“Obviously they’re looking for people to be safe when driving a boat and not drinking as well,” stated Undersheriff Hoch.

They say they haven’t had too much trouble this year only having to write up a few tickets. They say they’re hopeful that will continue throughout the summer.

“[We’re] just making sure that everyone is being responsible and being safe and as always having a great time and enjoying this beautiful day and weekend and holiday,” said Undersheriff Hoch.