Join the community of Harbor Springs to celebrate the fine arts, antiques, jewelry, food and live music.

On June 27, head to Main Street to find an entire culture of local artists, florists, poets, and more.

Executive Director of Harbor Springs Area Chamber of Commerce, Bonnie Kulp, joins us to tell us more about the idea of the event and what to expect.

The event will run 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

