Food is art at Small Batch at the Cupola

Lauretta Reiss takes pride in her creations, as the owner and chef at Small Batch at the Cupola in Harbor Springs.

The local restaurant and bakery can be found on State St. in Harbor Springs. You will find fresh baked goods, and homemade specialties for breakfast, lunch and dinner!

Come enjoy baked goods and delicious dishes on a first come first serve basis in their new dining room and outdoor gardens.

Lauretta joins us in the kitchen to show us some of her tasty, artful creations.

You can also find her specialties during “Night of the Arts” in Harbor Springs, where many other local artists will be sharing their work.

