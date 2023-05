It’s been one year since an EF-3 tornado touched down in Gaylord, killing two people and destroying homes and businesses.

Northern Michigan’s news leader is taking a look back on that day, with first-hand accounts from survivors, first responders and those who led the effort to come together and rebuild.

9&10′s David Lyden and videographer Josh Monroe bring you a special report on the devastation of May 20, 2022 and the journey to recovery.