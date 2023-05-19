MDOT Says No Danger to Drivers After Mackinac Bridge Was Hit by Crane

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating how a crane boom hit the Mackinac Bridge.

MDOT officials confirmed on Friday that they received a report over a week and a half ago about the bridge being hit.

They say the main span of the bridge suspended above the shipping channel was hit by a crane boom passing beneath the bridge, but there is no concern to the public.

The bridge was checked out by engineers from the Mackinac Bridge Authority several times since the incident.

We will have more on this developing story.