Shepherd and Gladwin Stay Atop League Standings With Conference Split

SHEPHERD - The Gladwin Flying G’s took game one of a key baseball matchup pitting the top two teams in the Jack Pine Conference against each other on Tuesday, only to have Shepherd rally to win the second game in comeback fashion to hand the Flying G’s their first conference loss of the season.

Gladwin’s bats were hot from the first pitch in game one, as they scored three runs in the first inning, and did not relinquish that lead on their way to a 15-8 victory. The game was just a two-run contest heading into the fifth inning, when the Flying G’s struck for seven runs, including a two-run home run off the bat of Connor Dee.

In game two, Gladwin would jump out to another 3-0 lead in the first inning, but this time the BlueJays battled back to earn a 7-6 triumph.

With the split, Gladwin (19-4-1, 8-1-1 JPC) stays atop the Jack Pine Conference standings. Shepherd (18-9, 8-2 JPC) holds onto second place, a half game ahead of Beaverton (7-2-1 JPC) who split with Sanford Meridian on Tuesday.