A Dennos Museum Exhibit Highlights the importance of Art to Indigenous Women

The Dennos Museum in Traverse City showcases an exhibit called Vitality and Continuity: Art in The Experiences of Anishinaabe, Inuit, and Pueblo Women.

This exhibit highlights the important roles of indigenous women within society, family, and art, and focuses on the themes of motherhood, making, art world success, spirituality, and continuity in cultures of all generations.

Artists showcased in the exhibit include Kenojuak Ashevak (Inuit), Kelly Church (Gun Lake Band of Pottawatomi/Grand Traverse Ottawa/Chippewa descent), Maria Martinez (San Ildefonso), and many more.

This exhibition will only be availble through Sunday, May 21.

To learn more or to get tickets you can visit the Dennos Museum website.