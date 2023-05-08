Grand Traverse Co. Renews Support for Northern Lakes Mental Health Authority

The Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners recently signed onto a new agreement with Northern Lakes Mental Health Authority.

NLCMHA was created by 6 counties: Crawford, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Missaukee, Roscommon and Wexford. They currently serve more than 5700 clients in the area.

The previous NLCMHA Enabling Agreement was approved by the six member counties in 2003. The current agreement has taken more than a year, and each county committed significant time and resources.

Grand Traverse County Administrator Nate Alger is here to tell us more about what this renewed commitment to mental health means to them.

