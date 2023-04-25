Michigan State Police Launch ‘Operation Ghost Rider’

Michigan State Police are teaming with local law enforcement agencies to launch a new police initiative called “Operation Ghost Rider.” The program is aimed at cracking down on distracted driving in the metro Detroit area.

Plain-clothed officers riding in unmarked vehicles will be on patrol specifically looking for people who are on their phones and not paying attention to the road.

Their goal is to reduce the number of crashes, injuries and deaths that are caused by distracted driving. If the officer on patrol sees someone breaking the law, they will radio to a marked police car, and a traffic stop will be made.

Advertisement

Violators will be handed a $100 ticket for the first offense and given a $200 ticket for each subsequent offense. According to MSP, people who use a handheld device are four times more likely to get into a serious crash than those who are not on their phone. People who text and drive are 23 times more likely to be involved in a crash, they said.

Police agencies involved include: Auburn Hills Police Department, Utica Police Department, Chesterfield Township Police Department, Taylor Police Department, Clinton Township Police Department, Sterling Heights Police Department, Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Shelby Township Police Department, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police.



