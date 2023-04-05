Horizon Books Helps Kids at School ‘Spring Into Reading’

The Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District is partnering with Horizon Books in Cadillac for their first annual “Spring Into Reading” event.

Research shows that offering a wide selection of books is one of the best ways to encourage students to become lifelong readers.

Teachers in the Wexford-Missaukee ISD have created wish lists of books for their classes. In April and May, you can help schools get these books through Horizon Books.

Instructional consultant for the ISD, David Johnson, is here to tell us more about the program.

You can find the teachers’ wish lists on the ISD website, and order them at Horizon Books or online.