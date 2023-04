April is National Poetry Month, 30 days of celebrating the joy, expressiveness and pure delight of poetry.

Anastacia-Reneé is here with us to discuss her multi-award-winning poetry.

She has a new book, Sidenotes from the Archivist, and is known for her work regarding the ever-burgeoning impact of African-American history, society, and culture on the United States and the World, Anastacia’s work spans five decades in the mesmerizing voice of Black, Queer, Woman, and “Other” struggles.