We have a very with us today who leads a cancer survivor CrossFit study.

CAPABLE (Cross-Training and Physical Activity: A Better Life Experience) is a 12-week pilot program that introduces high-intensity functional training to 100 cancer survivors to evaluate the effects on their mind, body and quality of life.

Dr. Jennifer Beebe-Dimmer is here to tell us more about it and how participating in her own study has improved her physical and mental health.