For the Community, By the Community: Grants Helping Hire Workers

Two Northern Michigan communities are hiring, thanks to funding from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

This is the fourth year for the Community Development Fellowship program. Ten communities across the state are getting financial support to hire an extra employee to help with growth and development.

It’s run by the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan (CEDAM), which says they are looking for people who want to make a difference in their own community, and have an interest in economic development.

In Northern Michigan: Gaylord and Grand Traverse County’s East Bay township won the competitive grants in the fourth year of the project. This month, 9&10′s Bill Froehlich talked with Claire Karner, East Bay Township’s Director of Planning and Zoning, about the CEDAM fellowship.